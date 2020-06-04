Shirley Kegler Block
Louisville - Shirley Kegler Block, 87, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Shirley was born in Louisville to the late Daniel and Lilian Kegler and was retired from Nitzken Insurance. She was a longtime member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, formerly St. Barnabas Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Allen Block, Sr.; and parents.
Left to cherish Shirley's memory are her children, Richard Block (Mary) and Sharon Small (David); and grandchildren, Daniel Block (Samantha), John Block, Kinsey Small, and Reilly Small.
Funeral Mass for Shirley will be at 10 AM on Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-4 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.