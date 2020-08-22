1/
Shirley Lee Caudill Chinn
Shirley Lee Caudill Chinn

Louisville - Shirley Lee Caudill Chinn, 94, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Although she was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Taylor Gilbert Caudill and Virginia Lee Caudill, Shirley grew up in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville. Shirley joined Deer Park Baptist Church at 11 which was always a central part of her life. She was a member of Homemakers Association, won ribbons for craft, trophies for bowling and was a lover and creator of beauty.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chinn, DMD; her sister Ruth Simpson and parents.

Left to cherish Shirley's memory are her children, Mark Chinn (Pam), Patricia Rubano (Joseph), and David Chinn (Lynn); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Myrtie Jean Brown.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the future. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home are entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Deer Park Baptist Church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
