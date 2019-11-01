Services
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Shirley Lee (Berryman) Huckleberry

Shirley Lee (Berryman) Huckleberry Obituary
Shirley Lee (Berryman) Huckleberry

Fisherville - Huckleberry, Shirley Lee (Berryman), 82, of Fisherville, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Shirley had worked at the old Gateway Food Mart and Haywood's Dairy in Jeffersontown. She had also worked at Pinetree Villa, where she was a caregiver. She proudly continued to be a caregiver at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Huckleberry; parents, Alpha and William Berryman; and siblings, Boots Brown, William Berryman, Stella Murphy, and Dennis Berryman.

Shirley is survived by her children, Debbie Humphrey (Punky), Kathy Sanders (Tony), John H. Huckleberry, Jr. ; Connie Carfield (Jimbo), and Laurie Mills (Scott); 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Janice Glasscock (Sammy); brother, Tom Berryman, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8pm Monday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service 11am Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by interment at Hopewell Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
