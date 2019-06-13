|
|
Shirley (Williams) Linzay
Lanesville, Indiana - Lanesville, Indiana
Shirley Williams Linzay, 78, passed from this life peacefully on June 11, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Taylorsville, Kentucky on August 28, 1940 to Edgar and Cora Dearinger Williams. Shirley retired from Engelhard Corporation (now BASF) after 30 years. Shirley was an active member of Harrison Hills Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack L. Linzay, Sr.; parents and one brother, Carroll Williams. She is survived by son, Jack L. Linzay (Candance) of Jeffersonville, IN; one daughter, Diana Perez (Eduardo) of Lanesville with whom she resided, and one grandchild, Shawn Perez. Also survived by sister, Jeannine Hall (Donald) of Loogootee, IN; brother, James Williams (Margaret) of Fort Oglethorpe, GA; and Richard Williams (Pat) of Seymour, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Harrison Hills Baptist Church, 3822 Crandall-Lanesville Rd. Lanesville, IN 47136. Burial will be in Wolfe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 8 PM Friday also at the church. The family suggests expressions of sympathy be given to her church or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019