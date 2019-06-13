Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrison Hills Baptist Church
3822 Crandall-Lanesville Rd.
Lanesville, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrison Hills Baptist Church
3822 Crandall-Lanesville Rd
Lanesville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Linzay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Williams) Linzay


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley (Williams) Linzay Obituary
Shirley (Williams) Linzay

Lanesville, Indiana - Lanesville, Indiana

Shirley Williams Linzay, 78, passed from this life peacefully on June 11, 2019 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born in Taylorsville, Kentucky on August 28, 1940 to Edgar and Cora Dearinger Williams. Shirley retired from Engelhard Corporation (now BASF) after 30 years. Shirley was an active member of Harrison Hills Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jack L. Linzay, Sr.; parents and one brother, Carroll Williams. She is survived by son, Jack L. Linzay (Candance) of Jeffersonville, IN; one daughter, Diana Perez (Eduardo) of Lanesville with whom she resided, and one grandchild, Shawn Perez. Also survived by sister, Jeannine Hall (Donald) of Loogootee, IN; brother, James Williams (Margaret) of Fort Oglethorpe, GA; and Richard Williams (Pat) of Seymour, IN. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Harrison Hills Baptist Church, 3822 Crandall-Lanesville Rd. Lanesville, IN 47136. Burial will be in Wolfe Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 8 PM Friday also at the church. The family suggests expressions of sympathy be given to her church or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.