Shirley Lorraine PowellLouisville - Shirley Lorraine Powell, 85, of Louisville, passed away November 10, 2020 at Landmark of Louisville due to complications of COVID-19. She was retired from American Printing House for the Blind and was a member of Walnut St. Baptist Church.She is survived by her cousin, Richard Spaulding(Gretchen) of Indianapolis, IN; several other cousins; several nieces; and her neighbor, friend, and advocate, Phyllis Profumo. She was laid to rest with her family in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Kentucky School for the Blind at 1867 Frankfort Ave. Louisville, KY 40206.