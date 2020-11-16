1/
Shirley Lorraine Powell
Shirley Lorraine Powell

Louisville - Shirley Lorraine Powell, 85, of Louisville, passed away November 10, 2020 at Landmark of Louisville due to complications of COVID-19. She was retired from American Printing House for the Blind and was a member of Walnut St. Baptist Church.

She is survived by her cousin, Richard Spaulding(Gretchen) of Indianapolis, IN; several other cousins; several nieces; and her neighbor, friend, and advocate, Phyllis Profumo. She was laid to rest with her family in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Kentucky School for the Blind at 1867 Frankfort Ave. Louisville, KY 40206.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
