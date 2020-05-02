Shirley Ludwig



Louisville - Ludwig, Shirley Wessel, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1, 2020.



She was born on September 6, 1933 in West Louisville to Leo and Evelyn Wessel. She was a graduate of Mercy Academy and a member of St. Basil/St. Denis/Mary Queen of Peace. Shirley had lots of cherished lifetime friends with whom, along with her husband Twig, she traveled, partied, danced and shared weekly dinners.



In loving memory, our mom was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who devoted her entire life to caring for her family and others.



Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Gerald "Twig" Ludwig.



She is survived by her son; Gary Ludwig (Carolyn); daughters, Debbie Franklin (Dan), Terri Ludwig; grandchildren, Katie Ludwig, Laura Bridwell (Shawn), Emily Lafferre (Evan), Ryan Franklin, Jeffrey Franklin (Emily), Shawn Franklin; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emma Kate, Benjamin; siblings, Leo "Bud" Wessel (Donna), Joseph Ronald Wessel (Pam), and Judy Leonard (Bill).



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral service will be private. However, a public drive-by visitation will be held from 11a.m.-12:30p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.



A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held later in the year.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hosparus of Louisville.













