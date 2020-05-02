Shirley Ludwig
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ludwig

Louisville - Ludwig, Shirley Wessel, 86, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1, 2020.

She was born on September 6, 1933 in West Louisville to Leo and Evelyn Wessel. She was a graduate of Mercy Academy and a member of St. Basil/St. Denis/Mary Queen of Peace. Shirley had lots of cherished lifetime friends with whom, along with her husband Twig, she traveled, partied, danced and shared weekly dinners.

In loving memory, our mom was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, who devoted her entire life to caring for her family and others.

Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Gerald "Twig" Ludwig.

She is survived by her son; Gary Ludwig (Carolyn); daughters, Debbie Franklin (Dan), Terri Ludwig; grandchildren, Katie Ludwig, Laura Bridwell (Shawn), Emily Lafferre (Evan), Ryan Franklin, Jeffrey Franklin (Emily), Shawn Franklin; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emma Kate, Benjamin; siblings, Leo "Bud" Wessel (Donna), Joseph Ronald Wessel (Pam), and Judy Leonard (Bill).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, her funeral service will be private. However, a public drive-by visitation will be held from 11a.m.-12:30p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

A memorial celebration for family and friends will be held later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to Hosparus of Louisville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 AM
Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved