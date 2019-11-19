Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Shirley M. Miller


1966 - 2019
Shirley M. Miller Obituary
Shirley M. Miller

Louisville - Shirley Marie Miller of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Shirley was raising her grandson, and he was her everything.

She was born on May 14, 1966 in Louisville, Kentucky to Earl and Martha (Mayham) Miller.

Shirley is survived by her loving parents; her son, Ryan (Cheryl) Wilson; her son, Cody Wilson; grandchildren: Praxton M. Wilson, Katie Wilson; sister, Beverly Campbell; and step-grandchildren, Collin and Ashley Clark.

Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
