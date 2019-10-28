|
Shirley M. Milliner
Louisville - Shirley M. Milliner, 80 passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
She was the former Shirley Moyers and a retired cafeteria worker for Jefferson Co. Board of Education.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years Audie Milliner, Jr., sons Audie Milliner III, Lawrence and James Milliner, daughter Kathy Williams, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019