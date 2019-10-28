Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Shirley M. Milliner

Shirley M. Milliner Obituary
Shirley M. Milliner

Louisville - Shirley M. Milliner, 80 passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

She was the former Shirley Moyers and a retired cafeteria worker for Jefferson Co. Board of Education.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years Audie Milliner, Jr., sons Audie Milliner III, Lawrence and James Milliner, daughter Kathy Williams, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
