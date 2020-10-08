1/
Shirley Mae (Barnett) Roehrs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mae (Barnett) Roehrs

LOUISVILLE - Shirley Mae (Barnett) Roehrs 82 years old went home to be with her savior on May 16, 2020 at 12:40pm.

She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children Jeffery Roehrs (Cynthia), Patricia Roehrs Marr (Scot), Christopher Roehrs (Lisa), grandchildren Cortney Hardin (Brent), Austin Roehrs, Layne Marr (Jasmine), Madison Roehrs, Caleb Roehrs, great grandchildren Micah Hardin, Hannah Hardin, Silas Marr, Noah Hardin, 3 sisters, 3 brothers numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years Richard Roehrs and daughter Alicia Roehrs.

Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12PM at Cave Hill Cemetery Chapel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved