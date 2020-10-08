Shirley Mae (Barnett) RoehrsLOUISVILLE - Shirley Mae (Barnett) Roehrs 82 years old went home to be with her savior on May 16, 2020 at 12:40pm.She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children Jeffery Roehrs (Cynthia), Patricia Roehrs Marr (Scot), Christopher Roehrs (Lisa), grandchildren Cortney Hardin (Brent), Austin Roehrs, Layne Marr (Jasmine), Madison Roehrs, Caleb Roehrs, great grandchildren Micah Hardin, Hannah Hardin, Silas Marr, Noah Hardin, 3 sisters, 3 brothers numerous nieces and nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 36 years Richard Roehrs and daughter Alicia Roehrs.Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12PM at Cave Hill Cemetery Chapel.