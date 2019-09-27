|
Shirley Marie Ewing
Louisville - Shirley Marie Ewing, 91, passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the bowling alley with friends and family, visiting the casino and sometimes going to the bingo hall. She will be remembered for her fun loving and adventurous spirit.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Marie Boettcher; husband, Ernest Gordon Ewing; brother, Alan Boettcher and grandson, Phil Ewing.
She is survived by her loving children, Michael Ewing (Theresa), Thomas Ewing (Debra), Randall Ewing and Katherine Bissell (Mark); grandchildren, Sonya, Randy, Patrick, Bradley, Randall Jr., Jonathan, Tyler, Marie, and Cameron; seven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29th at 2:00 pm at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28th, from 4 - 8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019