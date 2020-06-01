Shirley Marie Wolz
Louisville - Shirley Marie Wolz, 83, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a member of Parkland Baptist Church, Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Tops Club and a member of the Women's Club in Proctorville, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elza and Nina McClure; Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 66 years, Lawrence Wolz; children, Janet (Stephen) Sausman and Stephen (Karen) Wolz; grandchildren, Tara (Jon) Hamm, Brian (Natalie) Sausman, Kimberly Sausman, Heather Wolz and Tyler Wolz; great-grandchildren, Addison Hamm, Logann Hamm, Scotlyn Hamm, Grayson Sausman, Hadliegh Sausman, Jaxon Poulter and Waylon Poulter; sisters, Linda(John) Boyd, Sue (Robert) Draper and Pamela (Wilfried) Hoffman.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
