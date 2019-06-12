Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
190 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
(720) 857-0700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
Shirley Miner Emrich

Louisville - 85, of Louisville passed away Sunday, June 9th. She was born to the late John and Katharine Miner, a 1951 graduate of Mercy Academy, and a member of St. Martha parish since 1962.

Shirley was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines in the 1950's, then met her husband Tony and was married for 61 years.

Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband Tony, and brothers Russell and Jimmy Miner.

Survivors include her sisters, Ginna Willenbrink, Maggie Bauer; son, Jay; daughter, Julie; grandson Greg (Brenn), great-granddaughter, Evelyn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane with visitation from 9 am to the time of mass at the church, burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's memory to Mass of the Air and St. Martha Church.

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
