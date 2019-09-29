Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish
3521 Goldsmith Lane
Shirley Mueller Ruckriegel

Shirley Mueller Ruckriegel Obituary
Shirley Mueller Ruckriegel

Louisville - In loving memory of Shirley Mueller Ruckriegel.

Shirley died September 29, 2019 at Nazareth Home Clifton with her family by her side.

She is survived by her children, Tony (Sally), Eddie (Darlene), Ann Boone (Larry) and David. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three sisters.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. John Paul II Parish, 3521 Goldsmith Lane with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial contributions may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children or Catholic Education Foundation.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
