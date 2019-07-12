Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Nazareth Home Chapel
Louisville, KY
Wake
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Vincent dePaul Church
Nazareth, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent dePaul Church
Nazareth, KY
More Obituaries for Shirley Scn
Shirley Nugent Scn Obituary
Shirley Nugent, SCN

Louisville - Shirley Nugent, SCN, 87, (formerly Sister Daniel Maria) was born in Brighton, MA. She died on July 11, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 66 years.

Her first ministries were in education, as a grade-school teacher and principal, at St. Matthias in Louisville; St. John in Bellaire, OH; St. Vincent de Paul in Mt. Vernon, OH; St. William in Millington, TN and Little Flower in Memphis, TN.

Sister Shirley was elected Provincial in 1974. She served the SCN Community in this capacity until 1980.

In 1982, she began her healthcare ministry. Sister Shirley served as director of Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton, MA. She was also the CPE director for the Franciscan Sisters of Philadelphia Healthcare System and Catholic Health Initiatives. She later served as a spiritual director in Massachusetts.

Sister Shirley is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.

Visitation and Prayer Service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville.

Wake is Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Nazareth, KY at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 15th at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Nazareth at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 12, 2019
