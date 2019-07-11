|
Shirley O'Connell
Lagrange - Shirley O'Connell, "Mammaw" Died on Saturday, July 6th, at Jewish hospital. She was an exceptionally strong woman, and that strength prevailed throughout her entire life. Life isn't always easy , but she always found a way to crack silly jokes and put a smile on the faces of people around her. She was loved by many. She was a beautiful wife, a wonderful mother , a caring grandmother and a true friend.
She had 57 years of life, and those who got the chance to know her are extremely grateful. The numerous memories of Mammaw will forever live on through her family and friends. She is gone but will not be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Marge Strickley.
She is survived by her husband; David P. O'Connell, her son, David A. O'Connell (Casey), daughters, Kim Stowe (Jason), Aimee Hinkle, Beth O'Connell and 11 grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, July 12th, 2pm to 7pm with service to follow directly. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the National MS Society and Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019