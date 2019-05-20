Shirley Person Dumstorf



New Albany - A funeral Mass for Shirley Person Dumstorf, 88, of New Albany, Indiana, will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Providence Retirement Home, 4915 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. A reception will follow the funeral mass and all family and friends are encouraged to attend. Cremation was chosen and Shirley will be laid to rest in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Louisville. She passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.



Shirley was born on October 11, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Willard and Geneva Smalley Person. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated mother and loved only God above her children.



Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Paul Dumstorf, Sr.; and two siblings, Willard Person and Mearle Rihn.



Shirley is survived by eight loving daughters, Rita Fleming; Donna Dumstorf Meredith (Lonnie); Ann Kopple (Rick); Mary Shepherd (Junior); Judy Pierce (Mickey); Nancy Pernini (Bill); Christine Johnson (Bill); Maria Hurt; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.



Memorial contributions can be made to Recovery Inc. of Kentucky, 2022 Bonnycastle Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205. Envelopes will be available the day of the service.



Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019