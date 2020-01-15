Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Sheridan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Sheridan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Sheridan Obituary
Shirley Sheridan

Louisville - Shirley, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on, January 14, 2020. She was born August 14, 1935 in Morganfield, Ky to the late Mary B. Alvey and Francis Louis Thompson. She is also preceded by her husband, John E. Sheridan, Jr..

Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Portale, Karen Smith (Michael); a brother, Robert Thompson (Donna); grandchildren, Tory Portale, Colin Smith, Haley Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205 with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -