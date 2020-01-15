|
|
Shirley Sheridan
Louisville - Shirley, 84, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on, January 14, 2020. She was born August 14, 1935 in Morganfield, Ky to the late Mary B. Alvey and Francis Louis Thompson. She is also preceded by her husband, John E. Sheridan, Jr..
Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Portale, Karen Smith (Michael); a brother, Robert Thompson (Donna); grandchildren, Tory Portale, Colin Smith, Haley Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205 with funeral services to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020