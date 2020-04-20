|
Sibyl H. Hicks
Taylorsville - Sibyl H. Hicks, 93, a loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. She was born on August 24, 1926 and raised in Mayo, FL., she was a hair stylist and owned her own shop. She was married to Archie Hicks for 46 years whose military service took her to many places around the world and the United States. She also was a town council member of Mayo, FL. for many years.
Sibyl was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Hicks, and four brothers; Harold Hatcher, James Hatcher, M. A. Hatcher, and R. O. Hatcher.
Surviving Sibyl are her three children; Robert Hicks (Kathy), Mary Lois Esterle (Gary), and Kathy Bowles-Nesmith (Glenn); seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Josh, Lindsay, Holly, Rhonda, and Lindsey; eleven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Hatcher, Hayes, Holder, Landon, Penelope, Lillian, Stella, Audrey, Katelyn, Kyle and Michael and a dear family friend, Gladys Ezell.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020