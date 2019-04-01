Services
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman Meyer & Son
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney B. "Sid" Jacobs


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sidney B. "Sid" Jacobs Obituary
Sidney B. "Sid" Jacobs

Louisville - Sidney B. "Sid" Jacobs, died on March 30, 2019 in Louisville at the age of 76.

Sid was born to Arthur and Lillian Jacobs in Chicago on March 15, 1943. He retired from Humana where he worked as a computer program analyst. Sid was a Master Mason at St George Masonic Lodge # 239 FA&M, 32 Degree Scottish Rite and a Kentucky Colonel.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Kjell) Davis, Barbra Jacobs and Benita Jacobs; his grandchildren, Kaytlynn Munn, Kjell Davis II, Kourtney Davis, Alyssa Jacobs, Taylor Jacobs and Gerald Jacobs; great grandchildren, Lexington, Grayson, and Xavier; his significant other half, Carol Davis and her family; his sister, Nancy Jacobs Siegel and his uncle, Lester Levin.

Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Keneseth Israel Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now