Sidney Sea
Louisville - Sidney Lynn Sea, 66, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was a former parts manager for Sam Swope Cadillac and an Army veteran.
He is survived by the love of his life, Yvonne Alexander and her daughters, Olivia, Alexis and Marcie Alexander; children, Jennifer, Tara and Sidney Sea; five grandchildren; and sister, Darlene Sattich.
His funeral is 12:00pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 12-7pm Sunday.
Memorial gifts: Hosparus
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.