Sidney Sea
Sidney Sea

Louisville - Sidney Lynn Sea, 66, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

He was a former parts manager for Sam Swope Cadillac and an Army veteran.

He is survived by the love of his life, Yvonne Alexander and her daughters, Olivia, Alexis and Marcie Alexander; children, Jennifer, Tara and Sidney Sea; five grandchildren; and sister, Darlene Sattich.

His funeral is 12:00pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 12-7pm Sunday.

Memorial gifts: Hosparus






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
JUN
15
Funeral
12:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
