Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
(502) 423-3837
Sieglinde Klein
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
German-American Club of Louisville
1840 Lincoln Ave
Louisville, KY
Sieglinde Klein

Louisville - 83, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Born and raised in Bad Kissingen, Germany, Sigi resided in England, Canada, Italy, and finally found herself in Louisville, KY with a family of 4. She retired from Comair Airlines after 17 years with fond memories of coworkers and passengers alike. Full of life and spirit, Sigi traveled to every corner of the world, returning each time with a renewed perspective and stories to tell. A multi-medal winning Senior Olympic swimmer, Sigi chased her goals relentlessly and refused to slow down.

Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother who inspired her family every day. Her wisdom and spirit will be greatly missed.

Those who precede her in death are her parents, Albert and Berta Schmidt; brother, Karl Heinz Schmidt; and her ex-husband and father of her children, Karl-Heinz Klein

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving sons, Stephan and Robert Klein (and their respective wives Paula and Julie); grandchildren, Harrison, Alannah, Zachary, and Hunter Klein; and sisters, Ingeborg Willerding and Ingrid Schmidt.

There will be a celebration of her life, with family and friends, on the evening of June the 21st starting at 7:00PM at the German-American Club of Louisville (1840 Lincoln Ave, Louisville, KY 40213) - http://www.gaclouisville.com/

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hosparus Health Organization of Louisville - https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
