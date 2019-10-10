Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
3460 River Park Dr
Louisville, KY
Sigrid Elisabeth Haertel

Sigrid Elisabeth Haertel Obituary
Sigrid Elisabeth Haertel

LOUISVILLE - died September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Robert Haertel, a son, Gilbert Haertel, and a special friend, Joseph Doonan. She is survived by two children, Marion Haertel Lynch and Timothy Haertel; grandchildren, Kathryn Lynch Gagnon, James Chase Haertel, and Patrick Haertel; and two great grandchildren. Even at 92 she was young at heart, and her indomitable spirit and generosity will always be remembered.

There will be a Celebration of Praise and Thanksgiving for her life at 11:00 am, October 26th, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3460 River Park Dr, Louisville. At 2:30 pm She will be interred, along with her husband, Reverend Robert Haertel at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lanesville, IN.

Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
