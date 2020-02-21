|
Simone Aurora Brady
Louisville - Simone Aurora Brady, 19, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Simone was born March 27, 2000 in Louisville to Jeffrey Wayne Brady and Michelle Christine Pevlor Brady. She was a graduate of Jeffersonville High School. JHS class of 2018.
Simone had a razor-sharp wit and a keen sense of justice and always fought for the underdog. She loved music and singing and had a beautiful, unique voice. Simone fell in love with seals while recovering from her biopsy and amassed quite a collection of seals of all kinds in the years following. She loved snuggling on the couch and watching Bob's Burgers and Food Network shows with her Mama (Michelle) and Papa (Adam). She loved cooking, baking and Indian food.
To know Simone was a very special experience. She was honest and could be opinionated, but was always sensitive to the feelings of others. If you were fortunate enough to be let into her life, you ended up a better person than you started.
She is survived by her mother, Michelle Brady (Adam Pendleton); her father, Jeffrey Brady (Jen); her brother, Hugo Brady; her step-sister, Jessica Zibart; her paternal grandparents, William Brady and Marlaine White (Mark); her maternal grandparents, Laura Hicks (Wayne); and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Cosmo.
A Celebration of Life will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 24th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitation will be 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Shepherdsville. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 N. Carpenter St., Chicago, IL 60607 or the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct., Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020