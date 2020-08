Or Copy this URL to Share

Skylar M Whitney, Jr.



Louisville - 14, passed away August 24, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Tiffany Johnson; father, Skylar Whitney, Sr.; sisters, Saniya, Cherrish and Serenity; his papa, Jeffrey Handley and great grandmother, BeBe along with other relatives and friends.



Visitation: 12-2 p.m. with funeral at 2 p.m. Monday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home; Burial in the Green Meadows Cemetery









