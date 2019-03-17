|
|
Solomon Ware
Louisville - 82, passed Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He is survived his wife, Marie Ware; children, Steven Ware (Lois), Michael Ware (Brenda), Sidney Ware (Rhonda), Trecia Hardy, Solderick Ware, Maurice Ware (Monique); 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren, host of family and friends.
Visitation: 6pm-9pm Monday, March 18, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral: 12pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the funeral home with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019