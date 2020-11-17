1/1
Sonia Gordon Hess
Sonia Gordon Hess

Louisville - Sonia Gordon Hess, 95, died November 16, 2020 in Louisville, KY. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she moved to Louisville at age 10. She served as a psychologist for Jefferson County Juvenile Court for 27 years and volunteered as a mentor at Noe Middle School. She taught psychology for several years at The University of Louisville. Sonia was an honorary member of the Phi Kappa Phi Society at The University of Louisville and Psi Chi Psychology Honor Society.

She was dedicated to family, the Jewish community and cultural arts. Sonia was a past president of The Temple Sisterhood and during her time as President, she formed the Junior Choir. She was a Temple Board member, an active participant on the Social Action Committee, and a Sunday School teacher for many years. She is a life member of the National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and the Temple Sisterhood. She is a charter member of the U.S. Holocaust Museum and the American Museum of Jewish History. With her husband, Howard, she formed the Catholic-Jewish Dialogue, which has been meeting for over 40 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Howard Hess; her daughter Dr. Ann Hess (Joel Sokoloff), her parents Charles and Rebecca Baron Gordon, parents-in-law Betty and Albert Hess, sister Dolly Gordon Sturman (Dr. Stanley), brother Dr. Armond T. Gordon (Ruth), and sisters-in-law Freddie Hess Burstyn (Joe) and Jean Hess Morris (Jacques).

She is survived by her three children: H. Allen (Elaine) of Vienna, VA, Dr. Steven (Wendy) of Philadelphia, and Barbara (Jay McCrensky) of Bethesda, MD; grandchildren Deanne Hess Kaczerski (David), Carly Hess Noreen (Jacob), Adam McCrensky, Kevin Hess (Evan), Nathan McCrensky, Nikki Hess, and David Hess; great-grandchildren Logan Kaczerski, Zoe Kaczerski, Mia Kaczerski and Jackson Noreen, Ryder Noreen, Lily Noreen, and her sister-in-law Betty Hess (Marvin) Morse.

Funeral services will be held virtually via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Please contact Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. (502) 458-9569 for access information.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Albert & Betty Hess G.U.C.I. Scholarship Camp Fund at The Temple.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
