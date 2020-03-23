|
Sonia Marie Bratcher
Sonia Marie Bratcher, 55, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 after a valiant battle with stage 4 cancer. Sonia was born in Louisville to Donald and Rita Martin on July 7, 1964.
Sonia loved gardening and baking. She worked for Brown and Williamson as well as the family business, Leedco Interior Systems Inc. Her greatest passion was being a mother to her two sons, Chris and Ben.
Sonia was proceeded in death by her father, Donald Sr. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Mike, her children, Chris and Ben, her mother, Rita, and her three siblings, Donald Jr. (Karen), Kenny (Susan) and Patricia (Lindsey) Raidt. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends.
In an effort to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by minimizing in-person interaction, there will not be a funeral service at this time. A celebration of Sonia's life will be held when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to or St Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020