Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Knoerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Knoerr


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sonja Knoerr Obituary
Sonja Knoerr

Louisville - Sonja Knoerr, née Hennrich, wife of Robert J. "Bob" Knoerr (d. 2002), passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the age of 84. Sonja was born in Schönau, a village near Heidelberg, Germany, in 1934, and met her husband, an American GI, during the Korean War. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1955 and raised two children, Rosemarie and Robert.

Immensely proud of her German heritage, she remained close to her siblings, nieces, and nephews living there. Known by everyone as "Oma", she will be remembered for her generous spirit, joyous laughter, and gratitude for all that she had been given in life. She is survived by Robert L. Knoerr (son), Rosemarie Clark (daughter), Daniel Clark (son-in-law), Mary Jo Huber (sister-in-law) and her two grandchildren, Nathan (Sabrina) and Sean (Caitlin). Her three great-grandchildren, Quin, Elliot, and Alfie, gave her tremendous joy in her final years.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now