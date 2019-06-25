|
Sonja Knoerr
Louisville - Sonja Knoerr, née Hennrich, wife of Robert J. "Bob" Knoerr (d. 2002), passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at the age of 84. Sonja was born in Schönau, a village near Heidelberg, Germany, in 1934, and met her husband, an American GI, during the Korean War. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1955 and raised two children, Rosemarie and Robert.
Immensely proud of her German heritage, she remained close to her siblings, nieces, and nephews living there. Known by everyone as "Oma", she will be remembered for her generous spirit, joyous laughter, and gratitude for all that she had been given in life. She is survived by Robert L. Knoerr (son), Rosemarie Clark (daughter), Daniel Clark (son-in-law), Mary Jo Huber (sister-in-law) and her two grandchildren, Nathan (Sabrina) and Sean (Caitlin). Her three great-grandchildren, Quin, Elliot, and Alfie, gave her tremendous joy in her final years.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 25, 2019