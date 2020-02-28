|
Sonny Oyler
Louisville - On Sunday February 23, Sonny Oyler, loving husband and father of 4 passed away at age 61.
Sonny went to Fairdale High School where he was a star baseball player and once took Phil Simms DEEP.
Sonny's passion was coaching sports in a cut off sleeve T shirt. He coached baseball and basketball in Jtown little league and later coached baseball at Jtown High School. He continued coaching his sons after they graduated in adult league softball and flag football and was always ready to fill in when a player was needed.
Sonny was a talented cook, winning many cooking competitions. He was also a lifelong University of Louisville sports fan. He would combine these passions to make for one of the best UL tailgates every Saturday during football season.
Sonny worked at GE appliance park for 25 years.
Sonny never met a stranger and everyone was a friend. He always had such a positive energy and would help anyone in need without expecting anything in return. Sonny always had a great mustache, long locks and a pack of Kools.
Sonny leaves behind his loving wife Cindy Oyler, his 4 sons, Ray Oyler IV, Kory Oyler, Russell Jameson, Corey Jameson, and 7 grandchildren.
A private family 'Celebration of Life' will be held, in lieu of a service, at a future date. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hosparus, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020