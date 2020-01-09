Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Christian Church
7700 US Hwy. 42 & Wolf Pen Branch Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
7700 US Hwy. 42 & Wolf Pen Branch Road
Louisville, KY
Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp

Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp Obituary
Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp

Louisville - Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp, 83, of Louisville, passed away January 7, 2020 at Westport Place Health Campus in Louisville.

Funeral Services for Sonny will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 7700 US Hwy. 42 & Wolf Pen Branch Road, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will be immediately before the service from 1-3 p.m. at the church.

For full obituary, please go to www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
