Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp
Louisville - Sonny (Leonard E.) Tharp, 83, of Louisville, passed away January 7, 2020 at Westport Place Health Campus in Louisville.
Funeral Services for Sonny will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Christian Church, 7700 US Hwy. 42 & Wolf Pen Branch Road, Louisville, KY 40241. Visitation will be immediately before the service from 1-3 p.m. at the church.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville has been entrusted with arrangements. For full obituary, please go to www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020