Sophie B. Ainsworth
Okolona - Sophie B. Ainsworth, 94, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 2-7pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10am at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
to view the full obituary. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.