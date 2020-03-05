|
SP "Sammy" Booker
Louisville - 81, passed away on March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Booker; children, Alicia McBride (William), Darlene King (Orlando), and Sean Booker; siblings, Lucy Taylor, and Johnny Booker; mother-in-law, Lillie Acklin; and five grandchildren. Services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Elim Baptist Church, 3114 Greenwood Avenue. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020