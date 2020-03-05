Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Elim Baptist Church
3114 Greenwood Avenue
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Elim Baptist Church
3114 Greenwood Avenue
Sp "Sammy" Booker

Sp "Sammy" Booker Obituary
SP "Sammy" Booker

Louisville - 81, passed away on March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Booker; children, Alicia McBride (William), Darlene King (Orlando), and Sean Booker; siblings, Lucy Taylor, and Johnny Booker; mother-in-law, Lillie Acklin; and five grandchildren. Services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at Elim Baptist Church, 3114 Greenwood Avenue. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
Download Now