1/
Spencer Miller Martin Sr.
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Spencer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spencer Miller Martin Sr

Louisville - Spencer Miller Martin Sr, 59 of Louisville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 4th, 2020. He was born on May 27th, 1961.

He attended KCD, Boston University, London School of Economics, and U of L. He helped build the family business, Martco, into a national distributor and made lifelong friendships with all who worked there.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, travelling, and treasured his many years at Camp Piomingo. His biggest love was his family and friends (both two and four legged).

He will be deeply missed by so very many people that loved and respected him.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Libbie Ford Martin, his three remarkable sons; Spencer Miller Martin Jr , Kenny Martin (Carmen) and Matt Martin (Emily) . His siblings; Woody Martin (Joan), Rob Martin (Lauri), Holly Rickert (Michael), and Shep Hart (Tanya). Also, he is loved by his wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; Nick Martin, Anne Martin, and Peggy Martin.

A private family service will be Monday November 9th followed by a public interment at 2pm at Cave Hill Cemetery (meet at Grinstead Ave entrance at 1:45 for motorcade to site).

All are invited to watch a live stream of the 12pm family service at vimeo.com/beargrass or watch later on Beargrass Christian Church's YouTube channel.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Service
12:00 PM
live stream at vimeo.com/beargrass
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
02:00 PM
Cave Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved