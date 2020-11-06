Spencer Miller Martin Sr
Louisville - Spencer Miller Martin Sr, 59 of Louisville, passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 4th, 2020. He was born on May 27th, 1961.
He attended KCD, Boston University, London School of Economics, and U of L. He helped build the family business, Martco, into a national distributor and made lifelong friendships with all who worked there.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, travelling, and treasured his many years at Camp Piomingo. His biggest love was his family and friends (both two and four legged).
He will be deeply missed by so very many people that loved and respected him.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Libbie Ford Martin, his three remarkable sons; Spencer Miller Martin Jr , Kenny Martin (Carmen) and Matt Martin (Emily) . His siblings; Woody Martin (Joan), Rob Martin (Lauri), Holly Rickert (Michael), and Shep Hart (Tanya). Also, he is loved by his wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; Nick Martin, Anne Martin, and Peggy Martin.
A private family service will be Monday November 9th followed by a public interment at 2pm at Cave Hill Cemetery (meet at Grinstead Ave entrance at 1:45 for motorcade to site).
All are invited to watch a live stream of the 12pm family service at vimeo.com/beargrass
or watch later on Beargrass Christian Church's YouTube channel.