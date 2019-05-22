|
Spiro Daniel Payton
Louisville - Spiro Daniel Payton, 36 of Louisville passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019.
He was a lover of cars, an artist and an antique collector. Spiro spent a decade in the hospitality industry, and currently worked for GEICO as an auto damage adjuster. Spiro was a dedicated member of the North Oldham County Fire Department since 2013.
Spiro is preceded in death by father, Henry Payton and his mother, Louelle Payton.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Payton, their children, Kennedy and Benjamin; his brother Ric D. Payton (Eve).
A celebration of Spiro's life will be held at 12:30 pm on May 25, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 11-12:30 pm the day of the funeral.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019