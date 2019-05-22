Sr. Genevieve de Marie Fitzpatrick



Louisville - FITZPATRICK, Sr. Genevieve de Marie, AKA Rita Marietta Fitzpatrick, died after a long illness on May 19, 2019 at the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's Home, Louisville. She was 88. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Henry Fitzpatrick and her two sisters, Gloria and Ann. She was born in the Bronx, NY where she entered the Congregation in 1953.



After professing her Vows in 1955 and for the next 63 years she devoted herself to a life of service to the needy elderly. Gifted for bringing joy to the elderly through her spirit of hospitality, she served in several Homes throughout the USA, most especially spending 17 years in Louisville on 3 different occasions.



She is survived by a loving family of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.at St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive with a Rosary Vigil at 4:30 pm. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday, May 24 at the chapel of St. Joseph's Home. Internment follows at St. Louis Cemetery, Louisville.



In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the elderly poor served by Sr Genevieve may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40217. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019