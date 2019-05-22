Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph's Home
15 Audubon Plaza Drive
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Joseph's Home
15 Audubon Plaza Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
chapel of St. Joseph's Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sr. Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Genevieve De Marie Fitzpatrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sr. Genevieve De Marie Fitzpatrick Obituary
Sr. Genevieve de Marie Fitzpatrick

Louisville - FITZPATRICK, Sr. Genevieve de Marie, AKA Rita Marietta Fitzpatrick, died after a long illness on May 19, 2019 at the Little Sisters of the Poor St. Joseph's Home, Louisville. She was 88. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Henry Fitzpatrick and her two sisters, Gloria and Ann. She was born in the Bronx, NY where she entered the Congregation in 1953.

After professing her Vows in 1955 and for the next 63 years she devoted herself to a life of service to the needy elderly. Gifted for bringing joy to the elderly through her spirit of hospitality, she served in several Homes throughout the USA, most especially spending 17 years in Louisville on 3 different occasions.

She is survived by a loving family of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.at St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive with a Rosary Vigil at 4:30 pm. Funeral Mass 10:30 am Friday, May 24 at the chapel of St. Joseph's Home. Internment follows at St. Louis Cemetery, Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring the elderly poor served by Sr Genevieve may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph's Home, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive, Louisville, KY 40217. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now