Sr. Mildred Mae Rueff, O.S.U.
Louisville - Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Mildred Mae Rueff, O.S.U. (formerly Sister Anselm), 96, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton on July 20, 2019. A native of Louisville, she entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1946.
In Louisville, Sister Rueff taught consecutively at St. Boniface, Our Mother of Sorrows, St. Rita and Holy Trinity parish schools from 1948 to 1959. She also was on the staffs of Catholic schools in Jackson and Camden, MS and in Morgantown, WV.
Sister Mildred Mae was a Title I Counselor in the Louisville Independent Schools from 1969 to 1974 and then served as a counselor in the Jefferson County School System from 1975 to 1990. Her final ministry was as a Pastoral Associate at St. Patrick Parish from 1992 to 2003 and as a volunteer at The Forum at Brookside and at Saint Mary's Center in Middletown until 2004.
Sister Rueff graduated from Ursuline Academy and Ursuline College, and held a Specialist in Counseling Psychology Degree from Spalding College [now University], all in Louisville. She also earned a Master of Science in Guidance Degree from Creighton University, Omaha, in 1969.
Sister Mildred Mae is survived by her sister Barbara Duke of Lucerne Valley, CA, her brother, Irvin Rueff (Marilyn) of Louisville, KY, four nephews, two nieces, several great-nieces and nephews, as well as, her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.
Visitation will be at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road on Monday, July 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer service. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bosse Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 28, 2019