Stanley E. Griffith
Louisville - Stanley E. Griffith, 76, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Stanley was born January 1, 1943 in Briar Hill, PA. and was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam. He was a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church and had retired from the Ford Motor Company KTP.
Stanley was a loving, caring & giving man, a street rod lover and a avid U.K. fan.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Diane French; two brothers, Harold & Eugene Griffith.
Survivors include his wife of 53+ years, Roberta Sue (Hutcherson) Griffith; a daughter, Susan Griffith; two sisters, Jenny Miller (Bob) & Karen Dutton; two brothers, Donald Griffith (Ginny) & Amos Griffith (Delores); four grandchildren, Autumn, Amber Lee, Arissa & Bryson; two great grandchildren, Noah & Javier.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M Thursday.
Memorial gifts to American Kidney Foundation or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019