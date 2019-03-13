Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Stanley E. Griffith

Louisville - Stanley E. Griffith, 76, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Stanley was born January 1, 1943 in Briar Hill, PA. and was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam. He was a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church and had retired from the Ford Motor Company KTP.

Stanley was a loving, caring & giving man, a street rod lover and a avid U.K. fan.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Diane French; two brothers, Harold & Eugene Griffith.

Survivors include his wife of 53+ years, Roberta Sue (Hutcherson) Griffith; a daughter, Susan Griffith; two sisters, Jenny Miller (Bob) & Karen Dutton; two brothers, Donald Griffith (Ginny) & Amos Griffith (Delores); four grandchildren, Autumn, Amber Lee, Arissa & Bryson; two great grandchildren, Noah & Javier.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M Thursday.

Memorial gifts to American Kidney Foundation or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
