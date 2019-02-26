|
Stanley Hoskins, Jr.
Cox's Creek - Stanley Hoskins, Jr., 89, of Cox's Creek, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Stanley was a retired employee of Robinson Foundry, a proud U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of Nichols Full Gospel Church and of Common Creek Band.
For 63 years, he was a beloved husband to Mary K. Hoskins; loving father of Kathy White, Sandy Shaw, Stanette Stull (Keith), and Michael Hoskins (Sheila); loving grandfather to 11 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; & 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019