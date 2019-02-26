Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Stanley Hoskins Jr. Obituary
Stanley Hoskins, Jr.

Cox's Creek - Stanley Hoskins, Jr., 89, of Cox's Creek, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Stanley was a retired employee of Robinson Foundry, a proud U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of Nichols Full Gospel Church and of Common Creek Band.

For 63 years, he was a beloved husband to Mary K. Hoskins; loving father of Kathy White, Sandy Shaw, Stanette Stull (Keith), and Michael Hoskins (Sheila); loving grandfather to 11 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; & 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday. Memorial gifts are suggested to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
