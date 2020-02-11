|
Stanley Kendall Lobred
Fayetteville, North Carolina - age 75, passed away December 14, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1944 to the late Stanley and Marylou Lobred.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dana Lobred; sister, Diane Kehl; brothers, John and Bob Lobred.
He is survived by his wife, Sunny Lobred; son, John Terry; stepdaughter, Jacqueline Sharp; and family friend, Laurie Oliver.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 9 - 10:30 AM before the service on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020