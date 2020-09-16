1/1
Stanley P. McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley P. McCoy

Louisville - Stanley P. McCoy, 93, passed away September 7, 2020. Stanley served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Southern Star Meats for over 19 years and was a teaching pro at Iroquois Golf Course.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jean McCoy, his parents, 3 brothers, 5 sisters and a granddaughter.

Stanley leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Pam McCoy, Debra Perry and Kimberly Flota (David), siblings Linda Hamilton, Kenneth McCoy and WM. B. McCoy, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22nd from 11am-2pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will then take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved