Stanley P. McCoyLouisville - Stanley P. McCoy, 93, passed away September 7, 2020. Stanley served 2 years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Southern Star Meats for over 19 years and was a teaching pro at Iroquois Golf Course.He was preceded in death by his wife Jean McCoy, his parents, 3 brothers, 5 sisters and a granddaughter.Stanley leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters Pam McCoy, Debra Perry and Kimberly Flota (David), siblings Linda Hamilton, Kenneth McCoy and WM. B. McCoy, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22nd from 11am-2pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home with a funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will then take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.