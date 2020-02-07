Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
5708 Preston Highway
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
5708 Preston Highway
Resources
Stanley Thomas Bain Obituary
Stanley Thomas Bain

Louisville - Stanley Thomas Bain, 86, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Georgetown, Kentucky and raised in the Glendale Baptist Children Home.

He was employed at Cissel Manufacturing as the Traffic Manager and retired March 30, 1996. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Boaz Lodge, Scottish Rite, Kosair Shriners, Director of Transportation Kosair Charities, and Commissioner for the City of Westwood.

He was preceded in death by parents, George Baird and Thelma Burgess Bain, daughter, Debra and brother, Robert.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Yvonne; children Stanley, Bryan, Diane (Tommy), and David (Angie) and grandchildren, Tiffany, Kirstin, Selena, Melissa, Sarah, Stephen, Stuart, Mason, and Wyatt, and eleven great-grandchildren. His extended family includes Rolland Jeffries, Sue Jeffries, Sheila Jeffries, Phyllis Bain, Michael Pottinger, Sjamsiar Jeffries, and Yarnitwaty Jeffries.

Visitation will be Monday, February 10 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Arch L Heady and Son Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road. Tuesday, February 11, visitation from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm will be at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5708 Preston Highway, followed by Funeral Services.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -