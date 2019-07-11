Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
Stella Ann Yeager


1937 - 2019
Stella Ann Yeager Obituary
Stella Ann Yeager

Louisville - 81, Passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.

Stella was a former member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C. Yeager Sr.

She is survived by a son, Robert C. Yeager Jr. (Vanessa); daughters, Teresa A. Fawbush, Lisa M. Yeager (Rickey Belton) and Angela R. Mayes (Tony); brother, Johnny Welsh; 8 grandsons and 9 great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W, Market Street. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service, Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
