Stella Ann Yeager
Louisville - 81, Passed away Monday, July 8, 2019.
Stella was a former member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert C. Yeager Sr.
She is survived by a son, Robert C. Yeager Jr. (Vanessa); daughters, Teresa A. Fawbush, Lisa M. Yeager (Rickey Belton) and Angela R. Mayes (Tony); brother, Johnny Welsh; 8 grandsons and 9 great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W, Market Street. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until the time of service, Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019