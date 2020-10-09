Stella Bianca Cloyd
Louisville - Stella Bianca Cloyd, 72 passed away October 9, 2020 at Hazelwood Center.
She was born June 20, 1948 in Trieste, Italy.
Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Bianca Maria Cloyd and Edward Thomas Cloyd.
She is survived by her brother, Tom Cloyd (Gay); sisters, Roberta A. Brazzell (Don) and Jannette M. Henderson (Rex); and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home; 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow service at Bethany Cemetery.
Stella was God's gracious gift.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concerned Families of Hazelwood at https://hazelwood.org/about-us/parents-association
.