1/1
Stella Bianca Cloyd
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Bianca Cloyd

Louisville - Stella Bianca Cloyd, 72 passed away October 9, 2020 at Hazelwood Center.

She was born June 20, 1948 in Trieste, Italy.

Stella is preceded in death by her parents, Bianca Maria Cloyd and Edward Thomas Cloyd.

She is survived by her brother, Tom Cloyd (Gay); sisters, Roberta A. Brazzell (Don) and Jannette M. Henderson (Rex); and many nieces and nephews.

Service will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home; 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow service at Bethany Cemetery.

Stella was God's gracious gift.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concerned Families of Hazelwood at https://hazelwood.org/about-us/parents-association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Service
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved