Stella L SmithLouisville - Stella L. (Wurst) Smith 81, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Essex Nursing Home.She was a lifelong member of Valley View Baptist Church.Stella was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Ray Smith, Brothers: Lynn, George, and Paul, Sister Alma, and parents Edgar (Skinny) and Viola Wurst.She leaves behind her sisters Katherine (Cat) Titus, Evelyn (Ebbie), Gary Hatfield, Josephine (Jo), Bill Vincent, sons Kenny (Shirley), Jimmy, Randy, and daughter Kay (Ralph) Schweinhart, grandchildren Aaron, Katherine, Logan, Nicholas, Steven, Stephanie, and Robbie, she also leaves her 13 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service for Stella will be held on Thursday at 12:00 P.M. at Advantage funeral home with burial at Bethany cemetery. Visitations will be Wednesday from 2:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.Donations may be made to the research of Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease in lieu of flowers.