Stella L. Smith
Stella L Smith

Louisville - Stella L. (Wurst) Smith 81, passed away on May 22, 2020 at Essex Nursing Home.

She was a lifelong member of Valley View Baptist Church.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Ray Smith, Brothers: Lynn, George, and Paul, Sister Alma, and parents Edgar (Skinny) and Viola Wurst.

She leaves behind her sisters Katherine (Cat) Titus, Evelyn (Ebbie), Gary Hatfield, Josephine (Jo), Bill Vincent, sons Kenny (Shirley), Jimmy, Randy, and daughter Kay (Ralph) Schweinhart, grandchildren Aaron, Katherine, Logan, Nicholas, Steven, Stephanie, and Robbie, she also leaves her 13 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Stella will be held on Thursday at 12:00 P.M. at Advantage funeral home with burial at Bethany cemetery. Visitations will be Wednesday from 2:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the research of Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease in lieu of flowers.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
MAY
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
