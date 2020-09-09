Stephan Wayne SkaggsLouisville - 67, formally of Louisville passed away on September 7, 2020 in Cordova, Alabama. He was a retired truck driver.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna Skaggs and his brothers, Mike, Joe and Dennis Skaggs.He is survived by his brother, Bud Price.Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. His service will be the same day at 2 p.m. Cremation was chosen. The burial of his cremains will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 1 p.m.