1/1
Stephanie Hamilton Hays "Stevie" Finn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie "Stevie" Hamilton Hays Finn

Stephanie "Stevie" Hamilton Hays Finn departed us on August 8, 2020. She left us with beautiful stories, great adventures, and heartfelt memories. She was a brilliant marketer, writer, and editor. A passionate community builder, she was a pillar of the Cherokee Triangle Art Festival, and in the last few years instrumental in the development of the Butchertown Art Fair. She was as veracious of a fan of Louisville City FC as she was proud of her Louisville neighborhood, Butchertown.

She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1967. She attended UK and UL obtaining a BS in Business and Commerce. She later earned a master's degree in liberal arts studies from Bellarmine University. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.

She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, empathy for people, plants, and animals. She is survived by her brothers Barry Hays (Brenda), Danny Hays (Linda), and sister Teresa Stewart (Johnny); her beloved daughters Kelly Dawn Finn (Darren Byrd), Corey Ann Finn (Ivan Mayes), and grandsons Nikolai Mayes and Xavier Mayes.

In remembrance of Stevie's life, her daughters ask that any charitable donations be made to Waterfront Botanical Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved