Stephanie "Stevie" Hamilton Hays Finn departed us on August 8, 2020. She left us with beautiful stories, great adventures, and heartfelt memories. She was a brilliant marketer, writer, and editor. A passionate community builder, she was a pillar of the Cherokee Triangle Art Festival, and in the last few years instrumental in the development of the Butchertown Art Fair. She was as veracious of a fan of Louisville City FC as she was proud of her Louisville neighborhood, Butchertown.



She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1967. She attended UK and UL obtaining a BS in Business and Commerce. She later earned a master's degree in liberal arts studies from Bellarmine University. She was also a Kentucky Colonel.



She will be remembered for her strength, kindness, empathy for people, plants, and animals. She is survived by her brothers Barry Hays (Brenda), Danny Hays (Linda), and sister Teresa Stewart (Johnny); her beloved daughters Kelly Dawn Finn (Darren Byrd), Corey Ann Finn (Ivan Mayes), and grandsons Nikolai Mayes and Xavier Mayes.



In remembrance of Stevie's life, her daughters ask that any charitable donations be made to Waterfront Botanical Gardens.









