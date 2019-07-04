Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home
Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home
Lexington Rd.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Arny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Charles Arny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Charles Arny Obituary
Stephen Charles Arny

Shelbyville - Stephen C. Arny, MD, 72, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, passed away on July 1. Survivors are his wife, Mary Grace Ampil Arny, sons Stephen C. Arny, Jr. and Nicholas A. Arny, and daughters Lori D. Baker (Philip) and Alicia R. Pierce (Brent), sister Leslie Arny, five grandsons, two granddaughters, and three nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2-4pm at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home at Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY. A memorial service will be at 11 am on Monday, July 8, at Ratterman followed by a procession to Cave Hill Veterans Cemetery in Radcliffe, KY, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.