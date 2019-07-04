|
Stephen Charles Arny
Shelbyville - Stephen C. Arny, MD, 72, of Shelbyville, Kentucky, passed away on July 1. Survivors are his wife, Mary Grace Ampil Arny, sons Stephen C. Arny, Jr. and Nicholas A. Arny, and daughters Lori D. Baker (Philip) and Alicia R. Pierce (Brent), sister Leslie Arny, five grandsons, two granddaughters, and three nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 2-4pm at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home at Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY. A memorial service will be at 11 am on Monday, July 8, at Ratterman followed by a procession to Cave Hill Veterans Cemetery in Radcliffe, KY, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019