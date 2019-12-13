|
Stephen Curtis Lesmeister
Louisville - LESMEISTER, STEPHEN CURTIS, 67, entered God's heavenly kingdom on December 12, 2019, after a valiant fight against Alzheimer's and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
Born on April 28th, 1952 in Louisville, Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Amildia and Curtis Lesmeister, brother Rick, and grandparents, Margaret and John Andy and Margaret and Rome Lesmeister.
Steve was a proud graduate of the 1970 Class of St. Xavier HS. He earned a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from UofL's J.B. Speed School of Engineering in 1975, making Dean's list and serving as President of the Speed School Student Council. He was also very involved with the Louisville Jaycees. Steve's career included work at Exxon and Esso followed by 34 years at General Electric where he designed Monogram appliances and was granted multiple patents. His career and passion for travel took him around the world.
A former member of St. James Catholic Church, Steve became a member of Southeast Christian Church in 1997, where he was very involved. Steve's life was guided by his deep faith and his desire to be a man of honor and a great father. He was certainly both! He was an avid supporter and volunteer for Barren Heights Retreat and loved being of service to others. He would be quick to tell you he was incredibly blessed by God's loving guidance and grace, his wonderful wife, gifted sons, his church family, and devoted friends-many of over 53 years. To say his life was blessed would be an understatement.
Steve is survived by his devoted wife of 27 years, Kathy Payton Lesmeister; sons Craig (Jordan) and Eric; sister Nancy Lesmeister; mother-in-law Harriett Payton; sisters-in-law Lisa Carper (Chris) and Peggy Reeves; brothers-in-law Mike and Bruce Payton; nieces Katie Cummins (Josh), Kalen Carper, and Abby Payton; nephew Chris Reeves (Jordan); great nieces and nephews Sam, Emalyn, Annie Francis, Caroline James, Jack, Bennett, Mitchell, Isa Kate, and Kayden; and the loving Bonurians.
The family wishes to thank the vast number of family, friends, and prayer warriors who remained steadfast, loyal, and loving of Steve and the family during his health battle. They also wish to thank his loving home care providers Terri Hixenbaugh and Nancy Sanchez and compassionate healthcare providers, Geetha Joseph, MD, Katie Mitchell, NP, Rachel Busse, MD, Dale Bredesen, MD and Kathleen Ross, MD.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 15, from 1 to 8 pm at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home, 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY. A second visitation will held in the fireside room at Southeast Christian Church - Blankenbaker Campus, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, KY on Monday, December 16, from 10 to 11 am , with a celebration of life and burial to immediately follow at 11 am. Burial will be at New Castle Cemetery in New Castle, KY. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Barren Heights Retreat Center 11420 Watterson Court, Ste 800 Louisville, KY 40299 or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019