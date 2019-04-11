|
|
Stephen E. Bowen Sr.
Louisville - 68, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Bowen; children, Stephanie D., Candace M., Stephen E. Jr. and Sterling Bowen; siblings, Ronald Bowen (Deborah), Doris Jenkins and Shelonda Bowen; 5 grandchildren, Dewayne Jr. and DeMarcus Williamson, Cameron Hughes, Stephen E. III and Sanay Bowen, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 9am-11am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019